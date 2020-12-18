Bandits attack Emir’s convoy, policemen, palace guards killed

The convoy of the Emir of Kauran Namoda, Alhaji Muhammad Sunusi was attacked at Funtua, along Funtua – Gusau road.The convoy was traveling from Abuja to Zamfara State Thursday night, the police revealed in a statement.

Police Spokesman in Katsina State, SP Gambo Isa said in a statement Friday that the police men on the front escort vehicle engaged the bandits in a gun duel and as a result of which the driver of the vehicle was shot at and lost control of the vehicle, summersaulted off the road and fell into a nearby pond.

Subsequently, SP Isa said, a team of police men led by DPO Funtua arrived the scene rescued the Emir and recovered eight (8) dead bodies, comprising three (3) police men and five (5) palace guards.

The statement said “Investigation is ongoing.”

PRNigeria