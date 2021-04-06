Bandits again set police division in Imo on fire

Barely 48 hours after unknown attacked the Police in Imo, bandits again razed the Police division in Ehime/Mbano in the , setting some on on Tuesday.

The Police Spokesman in Imo, SP Orlando Ikeokwu confirmed the attack on the police division to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

NAN recalls that the  Police Headquarters and the Correctional Center in Imo, were attacked by unknown on Sunday, some inmates escaped in the process.

The attack occurred few hours after the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo,  the former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu and other government functionaries visited the to inspect the attacked facilities.

However, the PPRO said life was lost in the   attack.

“Yes can confirm to you that the police facility was attacked today by bandits.

casualty on the part of police, loss of arms three were burnt in the process,” he said.

NAN reports that the attack has brought the number of police facilities destroyed in the between February and April to five.

They are Obowo, Aboh-Mbaise, Ihite Uboma, Isiala Mbano and Ehime Mbano as well as the police headquarters in the state. (NAN)

