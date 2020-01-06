Bandits abduct traders in Katsina

Unknown gunmen, Sunday evening abducted a number of traders, along Ruma village in Batsari local government area of Katsina.

Residents told ChannelsTV in a phone call that the victims, mostly traders, were kidnapped, about five kilometers away from Gobirawa town, while they were returning from the famous Jibia Border Market.

Although the locals also said that over thirty persons were kidnapped, the state police command spokesman, Gambo Isah in a statement, insisted that the figure is exaggerated.

According to the police spokesman, the bandits numbering about 60 armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia – Batsari road stopped two buses and took the occupants of the vehicles into the bush.

He added that a search party led by operation puff adder went after the hoodlums and succeeded in rescuing almost all the victims, with the exception of seven.

Isah assured that the police are currently combing the bush with a view to rescuing the remaining victims.

With reports by ChannelsTV