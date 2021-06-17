Bandits abduct students, teachers at College in Kebbi – Report

Heavily armed bandits have stormed Federal Government College (FGC), Yauri in Kebbi State, North-West Nigeria

PRNigeria reported the bandits abducted some teachers, male and female students during the invasion and shot security personnel during the exchange of gunfire.

The source said: “During the exchange of gunfire many students and staffs escaped while a mobile policeman was shot among others that were also injured.

“The situation at Birnin Yauri is tensed as people are in a state of confusion.”

PRNigeria learnt that the heavily armed bandits on motorcycles came from neighbouring Rijau forest in Niger State