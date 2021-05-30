Few months after the abduction of Kagara College students in Niger State, bandits have again abducted some students of an Islamic school in Tegina town in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

Tegina is about 11 Kilometre from Kagara town where bandits abducted a large number of college students in February 2021.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed ‘Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school’ built by a retired immigration officer around 4.30 pm when the students were receiving lessons.

At least one person was killed and one of the students was critically injured during the attack.

By PRNigeria

