Bandits abduct Islamic Students in Niger State

May 30, 2021 Danlami Nmodu News 0



Few months after the of Kagara College students in Niger State, bandits have again abducted some students of an Islamic school in Tegina town in Rafi local government area of Niger State.

Tegina is about 11 Kilometre from Kagara town where bandits abducted a number of college students in February 2021.

It was gathered that the bandits stormed ‘Salihu Tanko Islamiyya school’ built by a officer around 4. pm when the students were receiving lessons.

At least one person was killed and one of the students was critically injured the attack.

By PRNigeria

Tags: , , , ,