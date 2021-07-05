Bandits abduct Bethel Baptist High school students in Kaduna

Suspected , on Monday kidnapped unspecified number students Bethel Baptist High School in Damishi town Chikun Local Area in Kaduna State.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports the invaded the school about 2:00am.

The Public Relations Officer the Police Command in Kaduna, ASP Mohammed Jalije, who confirmed the incident to NAN, said 17 the students had been rescued.

He said the exact number of  students abducted by the yet to be ascertained , adding details would be made public in due course.

Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State Chapter, Rev. John Hayab, said as Friday, there 180 boarding students in the stchool.

Hayab, who is also a member of the Baptist Church, said so far, 26  students had returned, and hopeful more  would escape from the bandits. (NAN)

