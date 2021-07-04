Bandits abduct babies, nurses, security guards in Zaria Hospital

Bandits have abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from the residential quarters of the National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

According to a report by PRNigeria, the bandits who stormed the area from a nearby forest engaged Policemen in a gun battle.

The area is known as Saye District District in the outskirts of Zaria is close to notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan told PRNigeria that Nigerian troops have intensified efforts to rescue the victims.

By PRNigeria

