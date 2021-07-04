Bandits abduct babies, nurses, security guards in Zaria Hospital

Bandits have abducted babies, female nurses and security guards from residential of National Tuberculosis and Leprosy Centre (NTLC) in Zaria, Kaduna State.

According a report by bandits who  stormed area from a nearby forest engaged Policemen gun battle.

area is known as Saye District District in outskirts of Zaria is close notorious Sabon Birni, Galadima and Malu Forests where armed bandits keep their victims hostage.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Internal Security and Affairs, told Nigerian troops have intensified rescue the victims.

