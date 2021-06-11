Bandits abduct 2 lecturers, 8 students at Bamalli Poly – KDSG

The Kaduna State Government has confirmed the kidnap of two lecturers and eight students by bandits in an attack at the Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic, Zaria.

The Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Mr Samuel Aruwan, also confirmed the death of one student in the incident in a statement on Friday in Kaduna.

Aruwan said that security agencies had briefed the state government on the incident which took place at the main campus of the polytechnic in Zaria on Thursday night.

He said the bandits invaded the institution’s staff quarters in the campus, shooting sporadically and in the “process, two students were hit and sustained gunshot injuries’’.

“They were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Sadly, one of the victims died early this (Friday) morning, while the other is receiving treatment,’’ he said.

Aruwan said Gov. Nasir El-Rufai was saddened by the incident and prayed for repose of the soul of the student killed.

“El-Rufai wished the injured student a speedy recovery,’’ he said, adding that senior government officials and security agencies were already assessing and interfacing with the management and students of the institution. (NAN)