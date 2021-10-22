Bandits abduct 2 graduates heading to Sokoto, Kebbi NYSC camps — Police 

The Police Command in Zamfara on Friday confirmed that bandits had abducted two prospective corps members deployed from Benue to Kebbi and Sokoto states.



The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mohammed Shehu, disclosed this in a statement in Gusau, Zamfara.



Shehu said the Zamfara Police Command had received report of their abduction from the State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Zamfara State, Namalam Taura, in Gusau.



According to the PPRO, the report indicated that two prospective corps members deployed from Benue to Kebbi and Sokoto States were among the victims abducted along Tsafe – Gusau road on Tuesday Oct. 19, 2021 at about 22.30 hours.



Shehu said the command received the report on Friday, October 22, 2021 when the Commissioner of Police, Ayuba Elkanah, visited the Orientation Camp at Tsafe, Tsafe Local Government Area.



He said that Elkanah had visited the NYSC orientation camp to assess the existing security emplacement to ensure safety and security of the prospective corps members arriving at the camp for the two weeks orientation exercise.



“It could be recalled that on Oct. 19, 2021, at about 2230 hours, a vehicle with registration number GBK 339 ZY was blocked by armed bandits along Tsafe- Gusau road while travelling from Benue to Sokoto State.



“The vehicle was attacked while passing through Wanzamai Village in Tsafe LGA.

“And that resulted to the abduction of some passengers whose identities and number remained unknown,” Shehu said.



He said that the Command had commenced investigation into the incident with a view to establishing the actual number of persons abducted.



He said the command had deployed a team of security forces on search and rescue operation to rescue the victims.



Shehu said that CP Elkanah assured the NYSC coordinator and the corps members of police commitment to safeguard their lives.



The commissioner, however, enjoined them to be security conscious and restrict their movement while in the camp.



Meanwhile, effort to get details from the NYSC was not successful due to suspension of mobile network in Tsafe local government area.

(NAN)

