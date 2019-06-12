Banditry,cattle rustling: Civil Defence boss orders massive deployment to Katsina

#TrackNigeria – Following the disturbing trend of banditry and cattle rustling in some parts of Katsina State, the Commandant General Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has directed the Commandant, Katsina State Command of the Corps to liaise with the Military, Police and other Security Agencies in the State and deploy additional personnel to the affected areas of the State.



A statement by DCC Emmanuel Okeh, CD PRO said this is in addition to the already deployed personnel for this purpose as well as those already deployed for operation ‘Sharan Daji’ in the State.



He said the Commandant General gave the directives at the National Headquarters of the Corps where he summoned the Katsina State Commandant to brief the management on the security situation in the State.



The Commandant General, also stated that he was aware that the core mandate of the Corps’ included but not limited to: Protection of Critical National Assets and Infrastructure; registration, Licensing, Monitoring and Supervision of Private Guard Companies and disaster Management, etc.



He however, added that in times like this, the need to synergize with other Security Agencies to make sure there is peace in the country, cannot be overemphasized.



He promised to send additional equipment and logistics to the Katsina State Command to boost its operations.



The Commandant General also called for calmness and advised members of the public to be law abiding and report any suspicious movement to Security Agencies.





Share this: WhatsApp

Tweet





Print

