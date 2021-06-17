Banditry: Zuru emirate cautions against posting of military operations on social media

The Zuru Emirate Council in Kebbi State, has cautioned residents against aiding criminals by posting pictures of military operations on social media.

This is contained in a communiqué signed by Mr Hassan Muhammad-Gado, secretary of the council, at the of a working visit of the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division of Nigerian , Maj.-Gen. Usman Yusuf on Thursday in Zuru.

Muhammad-Gado said the visit was aimed at familiarising the GOC with the traditional leaders as well to seek for collaboration in the of security in , Kebbi, Zamfara and Katsina states.

“The visit of the GOC gave rise to the following recommendations; the need for the state and federal government to provide logistics and equipment to the military to enable it effectively combat and criminal activities in the North West.

“The need for both local and state government to develop roads to affected in order to facilitate more effective security operations.

“The need for the GOC to pursue and provide good welfare for officers and men under his command.

“The need for members of the communities to desist from aiding criminals by posting videos and pictures of military and police operations on the social media. This often and inadvertently help criminals to prepare ambush against security agencies,” he said.

Muhammad-Gado also advised members of the public to report bandits’ informants to security agencies for necessary action.(NAN)

