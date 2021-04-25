Banditry: ZMSG bans sale of petroleum products

Zamfara Government has banned the sale of petroleum products areas that recorded recent upsurge of banditry the state.


This is contained a statement by the Commissioner of Information, Alhaji Ibrahim Dosara, issued Gusau on Saturday.


Dosara explained that the measure was “ furtherance of the efforts and steps being taken by the government of Zamfara state tackling the recent upsurge the activities of recalcitrant bandits in the state.”


He gave the names of the areas as: Wanke, Magami, Dansadau, Dangulbi, Dankurmi, Bindin, Munhaye, Kizarah, Kunchin Kalgo and surroundings.


According to the commissioner, the ban is with immediate effect and will be on till further notice.


He explained that all black market operators must stop the sale of petroleum products in the areas.


“All filling stations within the areas are hereby warned to desist from selling petroleum products to those with Jerry cans or any other container.


moving vehicles are allowed to take petroleum products from the filling stations, henceforth.


“NUPENG and other associations on petroleum products are directed to advise their members to shun any act capable of sabotaging this government order,” Dosara stressed.


The commissioner said that the government had directed security to ensure full compliance and arrest anybody found violating the order. (NAN)

