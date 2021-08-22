Banditry: Zamfara lawmaker demands more security 

August 22, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project, Security 0



Alh. Ibrahim Tudu, a representing Bakura constituency in Zamfara House of Assembly, has appealed to the Federal Government to deploy more security to tackle banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Tudu, in an interview with some reporters on Saturday in Gusau, condemned the continued abduction of people in his constituency unabated.

The lawmaker called more security operatives to the state “to flush out the remnants of the recalcitrant bandits who are perpetrating this evil act in the state and making life difficulty the citizens”.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls gunmen had on Aug. 16 abducted 15 students and four staff of the College of and Animal Science, Bukura, after killing a Police instructor and two security guards of the college.

The gunmen had demanded N350 million the release of the students and the college staff.

Again, the bandits, on Aug. 20, at about 2.30 a.m. abducted about 60 persons in Rini community also in Bakura local government, as confirmed by the police in Zamfara.

Tudu regretted the repeated incidents in his constituency had become a source of concern to him and of the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the federal government to deploy more security to area and the state in to tackle the challenge.

The legislator also urged his constituents security operatives by volunteering useful information could prevent security breaches. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,