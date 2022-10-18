Banditry: Zamfara Govt says 80 suspects in custody

By Shuaib Sadiq

The Zamfara Government says 80 suspects are in custody for alleged involvement in banditry, kidnapping for ransom and illegal possession of firearms.

Dr Abdullahi Shinkafi, Chairman Zamfara Committee on Prosecution of Banditry and Related Offences, made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.”Other suspects including women, who are in the custody of security forces are informants, food and drug suppliers, suppliers of Military Camouflage and Police uniforms. ”The security forces are carrying out investigating to ascertain their involvement in all criminal activities. ”Others have already been charged to court to face charge of their involvement in criminality in different parts of Zamfara state,” he said. Shinkafi, also a member of a committee on finding the root causes of armed banditry in Zamfara, explained that the sudden resurgence of bandits and kidnapping in parts of the state was due the recent bombardment of various bandits camps by the Nigeria Air Force. He said many of them were neutralised during the military attacks while other were dislodged. ”Those dislodged are now regrouping to attack communities as a form of revenge. ” The Zamfara government is aware of their movement and are tracking them. “

These are some of the reasons the government suspended political rallies and electioneering campaigns to deal with the situation,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that that the Zamfara government passed Executive Order No.10 suspending political rallies and total lockdown in three local government areas.It also announced a total lockdown of Anka, Bukuyum and Gummi Local government areas roads and other affected towns and villages order No 10, 2022.The state government suspended all political activities in the state have been suspended until further notice.

The state government said the decision is without prejudice to anyone, is intended to arrest the situation before it went out of control.

“Government is saddened and worried about the re-surgence of the activities of bandits and the recent killings of some innocent people in Gusau, Tsafe, Gummi, Bukkuyum, Anka Bungudu, Maru, Maradun and Kaura Namoda local government areas.

“Government is also touched by the killings of some of our gallant security operatives who lost their lives in our defense.

“Government therefore, condoled with the families of the victims of the bandits’ attacks and prayed for the repose of the departed souls”.

The state government directed security operatives to deal with those found violating the orders.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

