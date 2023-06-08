Banditry: Zamfara Governor pledges deployment of more security personnel 

By Ishaq Zaki

Gov. Dauda Lawal of Zamfara has said that government would deploy more security personnel to areas prone to attacks by bandits across the state.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Malam Mani Mumini, gave the assurance during a visit to the Emir of Tsafe, Alhaji Muhammadu Bawa.

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Thursday by the Director General, Media and Communication to the governor, Malam Nuhu Anka.

The visit was to commiserate with the people of the emirate over recent bandits attack which left many people dead.

Lawal described the attack as barbaric and uncalled for, assuring that the government was fully committed turn the tide against bandits and other criminals.

“The ugly act came at a time when people of the state are yearning for peace to prevail.

“The state government is highly disturbed over the incident and will leave no stone unturned in the fight against insecurity in the state.

“I call on the emirate and people of the area to continue praying for peace in the area and the state at large”, the governor said.

He said that the deployment of more security personnel was to secure the areas and protect lives and property.

The governor presented N1 million to assist victims of the attack and directed the Emir to submit comprehensive list of the families affected for further assistance.

Responding, the Emir of Tsafe thanked the governor for the visit, and prayed for divine intervention for an end to the lingering security challenges in the state. (NAN)