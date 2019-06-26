Banditry: What we’ve achieved in three months – GOC, 8 Division

By Abdallah el-Kurebe, Editor

The 8 Division of the Nigerian Army has rolled out some successes recorded in its area of responsibility, covering Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

Briefing news men at the 8 Division Headquarters in Sokoto Wednesday, the General Officer Commanding (GOC), Major General Hakim Otiki stated that in the span of three months after Operation Harbin Kunama III was flagged in April, the Division had undertaken “simultaneous ground operations activities involving raids, ambushes, cordon and search were conducted with the close support of the Air Task Force (ATF) component.”

“In pursuance of the mandate and objectives of this operation (Operation Harbin Kunama III) which was flagged off on 1 April 2019 in Gusau Zamfara State, troops and logistics were mustered from various divisions of the Nigerian Army and deployed to checkmate bandits fleeing out of Zamfara into the neighbouring States.

“Operation Harbin Kunama III was initially designed as an exercise which later metamorphosed into real time operation. Within this short period of the operation, series of simultaneous ground operations activities involving raids, ambushes, cordon and search were conducted with the close support of the Air Task Force (ATF) component,” Otiki stated.

Some of the weapons recovered by troops of Operation Harbin Kunama III

He disclosed that after the lunch of Operation Harbin Kunama III, additional troops were injected to dominate the Northwest theatre of Operation, especially the hinterlands were the bandits roam freely.

He added that the synergy created by the Army Headquarters with other security agencies had resulted in defeat of bandit groups in Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara states.

“However, with the renewed efforts by the Army Headquarters, increased collaboration with other security agencies including the Nigerien Armed Forces, especially in the areas of joint border patrols, the dynamics of the operation has assumed a new dimension thereby yielding more positive results culminating into several encounters and defeat of bandits groups in Isa, Rabbah and Burkusuma around Sububu forests in Sokoto State.

“In Katsina State, troops operating super camp in Batsari, Safana and Kankara also made contact with bandit gangs and denied them freedom of action in Dumburum Forest.

“In Kebbi State troops deployed in super camp in Bena, Jega and Danko Wasagu also encountered and defeated Bandits in Gando Forest,” Otiki further stated.

According to him, the Division’s collaboration with Operation Hadarin Daji reenforced its strength against fleeing bandits from Zamfara, which culminated in the recovery of items including:” 8 AK 47 Rifles, 2 G3 Rifles, 2 GPMGs, 3 Dane Guns, 9 AK 47 Magazines and 48 rounds of 7.62mm Special ammunition.

Some of the suspected bandits arrested by the troops

“Operation Harbin Kunama III was able to achieve the following: Neutralised several bandits; Captured some Bandits; Arrested Informants. d. Apprehended Logistics suppliers; Captured weapons/charms; Destruction of bandits camps; Destruction of bandits motorcycles; Instilled confidence in the Locals to remain in their villages and continue with their normal lives; Facilitate the return of refugees and IDPs to their homes; Create enabling environment for farming activities among the villages; Provide tight security for the populace through presence of troops within the 8 Division Area of Responsibility; Improved synergy with other security agencies within 8 Division Area of Responsibility; Conduct Civil Military Cooperation activities from time to time; Foster greater understanding with traditional institutions and state authorities towards enhancing security of the civil populace.

Truck loaded with motorcycles recovered by the troops

“The arrested suspects are undergoing investigation after which they will be transferred to the Police for further necessary action,” he added.

While commending the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen. Tukur Buratai for his guidance and provision of our battle requirements, Otiki I also appreciated the various security agencies operating side by side with the Nigerian Army.





