Banditry, terrorism will not take over Nigeria – Traditional ruler

The Chairman of Umuahia Traditional Council Abia, Eze Nnamdi Ofoegbu says and will not take over Nigeria.


Ofoegbu is also the traditional ruler of Umudiawa Ancient kingdom, Umuahia North Local Government Area of Abia.


He  said this on Saturday receiving the Planning and Organising Committee of the Symposium on Niger Delta Infrastructure Development and Promotion of Non-Oil Sector his palace.


“You are highly blessed for your choice of Abia and Nigeria will prosper; nothing like and of Boko will take over Nigeria.


“The forthcoming event scheduled to hold from Aug. 10 to 13  is a divine arrangement for the blessings of the Lord.


“We will always be alive to witness the growth and the blessings of God this land through such programmes and none of us will die.


“Every problem comes in order for there to be a positive change, but God will help our nation to the best results.


“Neither our children, nor our fathers and mothers will see death in Jesus name, therefore go in and may be with all ,” Ofoegbu said.


He decried the failure of some public officials to tackle economic challenges head-on in the country which he said often hindered growth.


Meanwhile, Mr Moses Owharo, Chairman of the committee lauded the traditional ruler for his prayers and kind reception.


Owharo, also Chairman and CEO of Africa Business Ventures and Investment Group (ABVIG) said  the choice of Abia was based on economic potentials that abound in the state.


The symposium is  an initiative of ABVIG in collaboration with Office of the President on Niger Delta Affairs, Ministry of Trade, Industry and Investment and Abia Government.(NAN)

