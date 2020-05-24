Banditry: Report suspicious movement, Niger LG chairman charges residents

Share the news













Alhaji Nura Kokoli, Chairman, Agwara Local Government Area in Niger state, on Sunday tasked residents to be security conscious and report suspicious movement to authorities in order to end banditry in the area.

Kokoli gave the advice while speaking with journalists after observing the Eid-el-Fitr prayers in Agwara.

“This has become necessary considering the rampant cases of armed banditry and kidnapping witnessed in Niger.

“The people of Agwara should help the government tackle insecurity by reporting those with questionable character in their midst to the security agencies nearest to them for prompt action,” Kokoli said.

He said that security of lives and property was a collective responsibility, hence the need for all hands to be on deck to tackle the menace.

He commended the state government for measures taken to combat armed banditry, kidnapping and other forms of criminality in the state.

The council boss reiterated his administration’s commitment to safeguard the lives and property of the people in the area.

According to him, the council will continue to provide basic social amenities to the people.

Kokoli advised the people to always obey government precautionary measures in the fight against the spread of Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Earlier, during the sermon to mark the end of Ramadan fast, Chief Imam of Agwara, Alhaji Mohammed Mammare, prayed God to bring an end to the pandemic. (NAN)

