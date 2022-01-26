Banditry: Police kill 2 suspects in Ogun

Police in Ogun have killed two persons suspected to be bandits in a gun battle at Isala Orile Forest in Ayetoro area of the state.

The police spokesman in the state, DSP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement on Wednesday in Ota.

Oyeyemi said the suspected were killed on Tuesday, adding “regrettably, an Inspector of Police, Mr Omolayo Olajide, lost his life during the gun duel.’’

He said that the battle between the bandits and the operatives lasted for about 20 minutes, saying that while two of them were killed others escaped with gunshot injuries.

Oyeyemi said three locally-made guns, 16 live cartridges, assorted charms, one cutlass, one cell phone and one unregistered Bajaj motorcycle were recovered from the suspects.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in the state, Mr Lanre Bankole, has expressed sadness on the death of the police officer.

Bankole commiserated with the family of the late inspector and gave the assurance that his death would not be in vain.(NAN)

