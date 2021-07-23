Banditry: Police foil attack, rescue 8 victims in Katsina

The State Police says it has foiled bandits attack Kabobi village in Batsari Local Area of the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Gambo Isah, revealed this in a statement issued on Friday in .

He said: “On Friday, July 23, 2021, about 14:30hrs, bandits in their numbers, on motorbikes, armed with AK 47 rifles, blocked Jibia-Batsari road, exactly Kabobi village, Batsari LGA. 

“The hoodlums and kidnapped all the occupants of a vehicle, Volkswagen Passat Wagon, and whisked them away into the forest.

“On receipt of the report, DPO Batsari led teams of Operation Puff Adder and ‘Sharan Daji’ to the area and engaged them into a gun duel and successfully rescued eight of the victims.

rescued include a 70-year- man, 13-year- girl, three 12 year girls, all from Garin Inu village, Batsari LGA of state.

“Another 20-year- girl, and her two children, all from Turaku Quarters in Batsari LGA of Katsina state,” Isah .

He explained search parties are still combing the area with a view of arresting the fleeing bandits and to rescue the remaining three persons as investigation ongoing. (NAN)

