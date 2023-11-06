Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeAnti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectBanditry: Police confirm 9 killed at Maulud procession in Katsina
Anti-corruption,Governance,Election ProjectCrime & PoliceProjectNewsSecurity

Banditry: Police confirm 9 killed at Maulud procession in Katsina

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
0
8

By Abbas Bamalli

The Police in Katsina on Monday confirmed that nine persons were killed by suspected bandits at Rugar Kusa village in Musawa Local Government Area of the state.

The Police said that 16 other persons sustained varying degree of injuries when the assailants attacked Muslim faithful celebrating the Maulud in the community on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement in Katsina by the Spokesman of the Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq-Aliyu.

He said: “On Nov. 5, at about 10:30 p.m, suspected armed bandits in their numbers, wielding dangerous weapons such as AK-47 Rifles and shooting sporadically, attacked the Maulud procession.

“Upon receipt of the report, immediately, operatives were mobilised and swung into action, where they succeeded in repelling the attack.

“Seven people were shot dead at the scene, and 18 others sustained gunshot wounds, and were evacuated to General Hospital Musawa for immediate medical attention,” he said.

He said that two out of the 18 injured persons were later confirmed dead by a medical doctor while receiving treatment at the hospital.

Sadiq-Aliyu said the police had intensified efforts to arrest the perpetrators while investigations into the case was still ongoing. (NAN)

Previous article
Presidency urges Obi to rise above personal ambition, uphold national interest
Chimezie Godfrey
Chimezie Godfrey
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisement -spot_img
- Advertisment -spot_img

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

ABOUT US

NewsDiary is your news, entertainment, music fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos straight from the entertainment industry.

Contact us: editor@newsdiaryonline.com

FOLLOW US

© NewsDiary All Right Reserved. Designed By DeedsTech.