Banditry: Police Command distributes operational vehicles in Sokoto

Share the news













The Police Command in Sokoto State had distributed operational vehicles to Police Area Commands, Divisions and Out Posts in the state as part of efforts toward tackling banditry.

The Commissioner of Police in the state Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, who conducted the distribution on Monday in Sokoto said that the vehicles were issued by the Sokoto State Government.

Kaoje charged officers to ensure judicious use of the vehicles and to enhance efficiency in policing the state.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that the state government on June 3, donated 98 operational vehicles to security agencies as part of measures toward tackling security challenges in the state.

Gov. Aminu Tambuwal had disclosed that the vehicles were provided in collaboration with the 23 local government areas in the state.

He said that the benefiting agencies included Nigerian Army, Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the DSS.

He noted that a network was established where vital information would be shared among security agencies and community members on all forms of crimes to ensure prompt responses.

The governor lamented the increased cases of banditry in eastern parts of the state and commended President Muhammadu Buhari over granting him audience and briefing on security situations in the state.

He urged security operatives to step up action and synergy against all forms of criminality in the state, assuring residents of the effected areas that the situation would soon be overcome. (NAN)

Related