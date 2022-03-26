Banditry: Police arrest 10, rescue 60-year-old woman in Zamfara

By Ibrahim G Ahmad

Zamfara State Police Command says it has foiled a banditry attack on Gusau/Tsafe road in Tsafe local government area.



This was disclosed by the command’s Public Relations Officer in the state, SP Shehu Mohammed, while briefing newsmen in Gusau on Saturday.



According to him, the Police Tactical Operatives attached to 42 PMF Gusau, on Anti-Banditry Operation at Tsafe, received a distress call that armed bandits in their large numbers were sighted heading towards Kwaren Ganuwa village of Tsafe LGA with intent to attack the Community.



The Operatives swung into action and mobilised to the scene, where they engaged the hoodlums in an extensive gun duel and repelled the criminals.



He said as part of the police onslaught against bandits in the state the police also killed one bandit, recovered two AK47 rifles and one boxer motorcycle.



He further revealed that 10 suspected criminals were arrested for various offences while a 60 year-old-woman was rescued from her abductors.



Shehu said the Commissioner of Police had reaffirmed the total commitment of his officers and men to discharge their duties in accordance with professional ethics and rules of engagement.



Shehu, while showcasing achievements recorded at various police operations across the state in the last one week, also paraded a commander from the camp of notorious bandit kinpin Bello Turji.



Shehu also said in the same vein, another police operation team led by Tsafe Divisional Police Officer, while on confidence building patrol along Nasarawar Maifara village, had an encounter with a group of bandits.



He said the bandits eventually fled to the forest and abandoned one AK47 rifle with a magazine.



“On 20th March, 2022, Police Tactical operatives on Anti-Banditry Patrol at Gwashi axis in Bukkuyum LGA, intercepted a notorious bandit named Lawali Ruguduma of Batsari LGA of Katsina State.



“In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed that he was among the recalcitrant bandits terrorising Sokoto, Zamfara and Katsina States.



“Also on 23rd March, 2022, at about 2100hrs, one Rilwanu Ahmed hired an Okada riden by Adamu Bello of Rawuyya village in Bungudu LGA, to transport him from Unguwar Gwaza area, Gusau to an unknown destination within Gusau.



“On reaching Unguwar Gwaza cemetery, two other suspects, Zakari Hassan and Bashir Shehu now at large intercepted the victim and knocked him down with an iron rod.



“Police Operatives on receiving the report, swung into action arrested one of the suspects, Rilwanu Ahmed and recovered the Motorcycle while the two other suspects escaped to unknown destination.



“The victim who had serious wounds was rushed to Yariman Bakura Specialist Hospital, Gusau, where he is currently receiving treatment.”



Shehu added that all suspects were under investigation after which they would be charged to court.



He maintained that the command, under the leadership of CP Ayuba Elkanah, urged members of the public to acknowledge the effort of the Police and other security agencies in combating crime in the state.



He also urged them to continue to pray for the sustenance of peace and tranquility in the state. (NAN)

