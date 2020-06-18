Banditry: Niger Governor sues for calm

Share the news















Following renewed banditry attacks in some local government areas of Niger State, the Governor and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, Abubakar Sani Bello, has sued for calm amongst the people of the state, especially those areas affected by banditry activities as the government is determined to ensure the safety of lives and property of it citizens.



Governor Sani Bello reiterated this while briefing journalists on the out come of security meeting held with the heads of security Commands in the state at the Government House, Minna.



The Governor, who expressed concern over the security situation around the state and considering the dimension it has taken, said certain measures have been identified that would help curb the challenge.



“I am deeply concerned at the turn of events and have come up with different measures to curtail it. We are taking concrete steps to make Niger State safer” he said.



Governor Sani Bello, who attributed the recent banditry activities in Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga and Munya to the ongoing security operations in Kastina and Zamfara States, assured the people that government will do whatever it takes to improve on the security situation in the state.”I want to assure Nigerlites that we will do whatever it takes and humanly possible to ensure the safety of our citizens”, he reassured.



He enjoined the people to corporate with the security agencies by providing them with relevant intelligence and information that could assist in apprehending the criminals.



It would be recalled that recently, the North Central Governors and some of the governors of North West had, at a meeting, agreed to cooperatively tackle banditry and armed Robbery with a view to bringing criminal activities to an end as well as restore peace to the affected states.



