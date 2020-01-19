Banditry: Minister to partner Zamfara govt on victims support

Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development says the Ministry will partner Zamfara government to provide support to thousands of persons displaced by armed bandits in the state.

According to a statement by Mrs Halima Oyelade, Special Assistant, Media, to the Minister, on Sunday in Abuja, Farouq disclosed this when the Governor of Zamfara, Alhaji Bello Matawalle, paid her a courtesy visit.Faruoq expressed pleasure at the Governor’s visit noting that it was timely and a welcome gesture.

“The recent spate of banditry in parts of Zamfara state is unfortunate and worrisome.“I am confident that collaborative efforts between the federal and state governments and other relevant stakeholders can ensure victims are provided immediate relief and durable solutions to their plight,” Farouq said.

She Commended the governor for his efforts in managing the situation and providing immediate relief and support to the victims of attacks in the state.The Minister added that the collaboration would go a long way to strengthen the support and relief to the victims.Speaking earlier, Matawalle congratulated the Minister on her appointment.

He stated that in the few months she had steered the affairs of the ministry she had proved she was the right person for the job.“As a virtuous daughter of Zamfara I have no doubt that you will perform excellently well and impact positively on the many Nigerians affected by humanitarian emergencies, disasters and social issues,” he said. (NAN)