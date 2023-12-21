Banditry: Minister highlights FG’s initiative to meet infrastructure needs of worst-hit states

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has revealed Federal Government’s initiative aimed at meeting the infrastructure needs of states that are worst-affected by banditry.

The Minister made the revelation during a press conference on Thursday in Abuja, said the project would commence in Tudun Biri Community in Kaduna state that was affected by the recent bombing, and be expanded to communities across the States.

Idris who presented an overview of the achievements of the Tinubu Administration across key sectors, since assumption of office on May 29, 2023, noted that the Renewed Hope Agenda is the central governing agenda of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Administration.

He noted that the 2023 Supplementary Budget of 2.176 Trillion, and the 2024 budget of N27.5 Trillion—the Administration’s first Full-Year Budget—presented to the National Assembly by the President, both echoed the core tenets of the Renewed Hope Agenda, and serve as pivotal steps towards realizing the ambitious and transformative objectives of the Agenda.

He said government has launched several initiative in terms of Social Investment and Other Humanitarian Intervention.

He said,”Social Investment and Other Humanitarian Intervention. (1)Launch of Federal Government microcredit scheme targeting 1.5 million Traders, Farmers, etc., in the first phase. Loans are known in the three major languages as:

—Owo Oja / Olilanya Ndi Nagbambo / Tallafin Sana’a

—Owoagbe / Olilanya Ndi Oru Ugbo / Tallafin Manoma

—Iyaloja / Nne Ahia / Agajin Yan Kasuwa

“Presidential Approval for payment of a Cash Transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months.

“The Fulako Initiative, through which the Federal Government of Nigeria will build houses, clinics, schools, veterinary hospitals, empowerment initiatives, solar energy, and other infrastructure needs, first in the Tudun Biri community of Kaduna State, and then expanded to communities across the States that are worst-affected by banditry, i.e., Zamfara, Kebbi, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger and Benue States.”

The Minister recalled that the President made a bold and strategic move immediately after his swearing in with the removal of fuel subsidy.

According to him, the decision was born out of a commitment to fiscal responsibility and a keen eye on national progress, is a testament to “our administration’s dedication to effective resource allocation and blocking avenues of wastage”.

“He pointed out that the removal of the fuel subsidy is a decisive step towards channeling resources where they matter most – impacting sectors critical to our national development.

“By redirecting these funds, President Tinubu aims to bolster key areas such as healthcare, education, infrastructure, humanitarian, security and other sectors that directly influence the well-being and prosperity of our citizens.

“This move is not without its challenges, but it signifies our unwavering commitment to making difficult decisions in the interest of the greater good. It aligns with our vision for a Nigeria that thrives on efficiency, transparency, and responsible governance. Fuel subsidy removal is a crucial step towards a more sustainable economic future, and we are working tirelessly to ensure that the benefits of this decision are felt by all citizens.

“Like I said, the removal of fuel subsidy is also accompanied with some initial challenges but President Tinubu and the Administration have been taking all necessary measures to alleviate the pains being felt, and to cushion the impact of these reforms. These interventions are designed to serve as palliatives in the short and medium-term, while we wait to reap the long-term benefits of the reforms, as follows:

“A provisional wage increment of N35,000 monthly for six months, to enhance federal minimum wage, without causing undue inflation.”

Idris further revealed that the federal government has made effort in establishing Infrastructure Support Fund for States to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses.

He said “There is the Establishment of an Infrastructure Support Fund for States to invest in critical areas that will create an enabling environment for businesses

“Launch of a 100 Billion Naira CNG bus rollout programme, to deliver CNG-powered buses, and establishment of a Presidential Committee to drive implementation.

“We are finalizing the process for payment of a Cash Transfer of N25,000 monthly to 15 million of the poorest and most vulnerable households in Nigeria, for three months.

“A presidential directive for the release of 200,000 Metric Tonnes of grains from strategic reserves to households across the 36 states and FCT to moderate prices, and 225,000 metric tonnes of fertilizer, seedlings and other inputs to farmers.

