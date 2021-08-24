Banditry: Matawalle summons emergency security meeting

Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara, on Monday, presided over an emergency security meeting that lasted seven hours.

The closed door emergency meeting, called at the instance of the governor, was attended by stakeholders who looked at the security challenges facing the Northwest state.

Those who attended the meeting which held at the Government House, Gusau, included traditional rulers from 17 emirate councils, heads of security agencies operating in the state and members of the Council of Ulama.

Speaking to newsmen at the meeting of the meeting, the Director-General, Media, Public Enlightenment and Communication to the Governor, Malam Yusuf Idris, said that a communique would be issued after it is ratified. (NAN)

