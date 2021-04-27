Gov. Bello Matawalle of Zamfara has expressed displeasure about the resurgence of armed banditry activities in some parts of the state.



This is contained in a statement signed by Yusuf Idris, the Director-General on Media to the governor and made available to newsmen in Gusau on Tuesday.



He said that the governor spoke when he visited some Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp at Unguwar Danbaba in Tsunami area of Gusau Local Government Area .



”He was not happy that some recalcitrant bandits still existed in the state and terrorising innocent citizens.” the statement said.



He promised the victims that more security personnel were being deployed to all the affected communities so that they could return to their homes and live without fear of any threat.



The governor, who commended the state Ministry for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management for its quick response to the victims with food and medicaments, also promised continued protection of people’s lives and property.



He urged the public to continue to provide credible information to security agencies root out all forms of criminality in the state.



Earlier spokesman of the IDPs, who are mostly from Rijiya village of Gusau Local Government, Mallam Muhammadu Shehu, expressed their happiness over the governor’s visit .



Shehu, however, requested for the redeployment of more security personnel to the affected areas to enable them to return to their respective communities.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that banditry activities had recently resurfaced in the state where scores of innocent persons have been killed.



The governor was accompanied on the visit by heads of security agencies, commissioners and other government officials in the state.(NAN)

