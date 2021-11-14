Banditry: Katsina Govt. sets up committee to determine number of indigent refugees, IDPs

Katsina State Government has set up a committee to secure statistics of its indigenes that fled to neighbouring states or countries as a result of security challenges.

Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Security Matters, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina that the exercise is aimed at exploring the possibility of rehabilitating the victims.

According to him, the committee is under the supervision of the state’s deputy governor, Engr. Mannir Yakubu.

“The committee has already commenced its assignment; areas of need for assistance are being identified, especially with regards economic empowerment.

“There are widows and orphans; the state government has plans to empower those widows, while the orphans will be sponsored to go back to school.

“Those that need medical support, as well as guidance and counseling, will also be assisted by the state government,” he promised.

He, however, explained that priority of the state government was how to bring an end to the security challenges, adding that without checking the menace, all rehabilitation efforts would be an exercise in futility.

He expressed optimism that the efforts of government would fast-track community reintegration of victims and their problems, addressed. (NAN)

