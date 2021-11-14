Banditry: Katsina Govt. sets up committee to determine number of indigent refugees, IDPs

Katsina State Government has set up a to secure statistics of indigenes that fled to neighbouring states or countries as a result of security challenges.

Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Security Matters, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday Katsina that the exercise is aimed at exploring the possibility of rehabilitating the victims.

According to him, the is under the supervision of the state’ deputy governor, Engr. Mannir Yakubu.

“The has already commenced assignment; areas of need for assistance are being identified, especially with regards economic empowerment.

“There are widows and orphans; the state government has plans to empower widows, while the orphans will be sponsored to go back to school.

that need medical support, as well as guidance and counseling, will also be assisted the state government,” he promised.

He, however, explained that priority of the state government was how to bring an end to the security challenges, adding that without checking the menace, all rehabilitation efforts would be an exercise futility.

He expressed optimism that the efforts of government would fast-track community reintegration of victims and their problems, addressed. (NAN)

