Banditry: Katsina Govt. sets up committee on indigent refugees, IDPs

Katsina State Government has set up a committee to secure statistics of indigenes that fled to neighbouring states or countries as a result security challenges.

Alhaji Ibrahim Katsina, Special Adviser to Gov. Aminu Masari on Security Matters, told News Agency Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Katsina that exercise is aimed at exploring possibility rehabilitating victims.

According to him, committee is under supervision state’s deputy governor, Engr. Mannir Yakubu.

committee has already commenced assignment; areas need for assistance are being identified, especially with regards economic empowerment.

“There are widows and orphans; state government has plans to empower those widows, while orphans will be sponsored to go back to school.

“Those that need medical support, as well as guidance and counseling, will also be assisted by the state government,” he promised.

He, however, explained that priority the state government was how to bring an end to the security challenges, adding that without checking the menace, all rehabilitation efforts would be an exercise in futility.

He expressed optimism that the efforts government would fast-track community reintegration victims and their problems, addressed. (NAN)

