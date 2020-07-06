Banditry: IGP deploys 780 additional personnel – Governor

Share the news













Governor Bello Muhammad of Zamfara, has disclosed that the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Mr Mohammed Adamu, has approved the deployment of 780 personnel to curb banditry.

Mr Yusuf Idris, the Director-General of Media, Public Enlightenment and Communications to the governor, said this in a statement on Monday in Gusau.

Idris said the got the approval when he paid a visit to the police boss, at the Force Headquarters on Friday.

According to him, the personnel would be drawn from the Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorists Unit (CTU), Special Forces and various other squads.

Idris said that they would join other security agents in the final march to clear remnants of bandits from the state.

The police deployment is coming on the heels of the ongoing special army operations taking place in the state.

The operation would be led by the Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai, alongside principal officers of the Nigerian Army.

Idris, however, said the governor’s policy of carrot and stick approach to banditry would remain open for those wishing to lay down their arms and embrace peace.

He quoted the governor as thanking the Federal Government and its agencies for their efforts to end the menace in the state. (NAN)

