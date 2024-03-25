Banditry: Gumi not above the law, quizzed already -FG

The Federal Government has confirmed that controversial cleric, Sheik Ahmad Gumi, has already been quizzed by security forces over his recent comments on Nigeria’s lingering banditry.

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, disclosed this while briefing State House Press Corps, Monday.

According to the Minister: “Government will stop at nothing to get any kind of information that is required to solve our problems, the security agencies are up and doing.

“Sheik Gumi or any other individuals are not above the law, if he has suggestions that are good enough and that are constructive enough for the security agencies to take, they will take but if they think that he is also making some statements that appear to be reckless, he will also be reprimanded.

“There is nobody that is above the law.

Idris then revealed: “Let me put it here. And I’m aware that he (Gumi) has been also a guest of security agencies to answer questions.

“When you make remarks especially remarks that border on our national security, it is incumbent on our national security to think further and they are doing just that, no one is above the law.”

With reports by Leadership.ng