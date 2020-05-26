Banditry: Group urges FG to review security response system

Share the news













The Jam’iyyatu Ansariddeen (Attijjaniyya) (JAA), an Islamic organisation has urged the Federal Government to review the nation’s security response system to curtail killings, kidnappings and destruction of properties by bandits in Kaduna and Katsina states.

National Secretary of the group, Sayyidi Yahaya, made the call in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

Yahaya said that the government’s intelligence gathering and response arrangement require a collective impact approach to curtail the deplorable security situation in some parts of the country.

He also called on the government to constantly scrutinize its operatives, particularly, those in charge of security, in order to tackle the potent challenge of internal and external sabotage against the efforts of the government to provide an enduring security in the country.

“The JAA notes with deep anxiety, the growing concern of rampant and incessant killings, kidnappings and destruction of property being perpetuated by bandits in several northern parts of the country, particularly in areas of Kaduna, Katsina, Niger and Sokoto States.

“Few days ago, the bandits attacked a number of villages in Sokoto East Senatorial District, killing, maiming, raping, robbing and rustling cattle.

“Similarly, in Katsina State, they attacked Kankara, Batsari, Danmusa, Safana and some other parts of the State with gusto and ‘devil-may-care’ attitude.

“Likewise, in Niger State there are incessant attacks on some villages and communities in Shiroro and Rafi local government areas on a more or less daily basis, turning the villagers into refugees in some bigger towns,” he said.

Yahaya, therefore, called on the government to appraise the situation and device more proactive and clearly accountable approach to curtail the menace.

He explained that the actions could involve ‘ Collective Impact Approach’ mechanism, utilising the government, community leaders and faith based organisations while also putting in-place measures to check-mate possible sabotage of the security efforts internally and externally as may be envisaged.

He said the JAA remained committed to supporting and partnering the government in addressing public challenges and in rendering good governance to the citizens as epitomised by the personality and leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Yahaya, who declared the support of the group to the government in the fight against COVID-19, called for the opening of places of worship with due adherence to all essential preventive measures to enable the observance of critical acts of worship.

He also urged the concerned State Governments to take decent practical measures to integrate the Almajiri Education into the conventional educational system as a right and not a privilege.

He stressed the need for the Federal Government to extend its support to the states in areas necessary for the facilitation of a successful integration of the Almajiri system of education. (NAN)

