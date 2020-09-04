Banditry: Gov. Bello reassures residents of safety

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger, has appealed to residents of Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area to remain calm, as government was deploying resources at its disposal to ensure protection of their lives and property.

A statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje in Minna on Thursday, said that no responsible government would fold its arms and allow law abiding and innocent citizens to be mowed down.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that armed bandits on Wednesday, attacked Kagara town, shooting sporadically to scare away residents.

Bello assured the people that the state was collaborating with the Federal Government and security agencies to address the menace of insecurity in the state.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery of all injured victims.

The governor solicited the cooperation of the people in providing useful information to security agencies and assured them that their identity will be protected. (NAN)