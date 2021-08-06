Banditry: Furnish troops with actionable information, COAS urges traditional rulers

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, has urged traditional rulers in the North West to support troops with actionable information.

This, he said, would aid the military in combating the menace of banditry in the zone.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Onyema Nwachukwu, in a statement, said that Yahaya made the plea during a courtesy call on the Emir of Daura, Alhaji Umar Farouk, on Friday in Daura, Katsina.

The COAS said that sharing of information was a crucial role of the local authorities, adding that it was pivotal in decisively checking activities of criminals.

He said he was on operational tour of army formations and units within eight Division and the North West theatre of operation, to evaluate, re-strategise and reinvigorate ongoing operations.

Yahaya reiterated that the Nigerian army was positively disposed to collaborating with other security agencies and stakeholders in the region, to effectively degrade activities of bandits and other criminal elements.

He said collaboration would help to speedily restore peace and stability to Katsina and indeed the entire Northwest.

Yahaya appreciated the Emir and the people of Daura for their support and cooperation.

Responding, the Emir commended the Nigerian army for their sacrifices and dedication toward curtailing banditry and other security challenges bedeviling the state.

Umar stated that the people of Daura would continue to volunteer information, within their capacity, to mobilise grassroots support for the troops.

He urged the COAS and troops not to rest on their oars until normalcy was completely restored. (NAN)

