Banditry: Emir of Daura commends Nigerian Army

The Emir of Daura, Dr Umar Farouk has commended the Nigerian Army for their efforts in taming security challenges in the Daura Emirate of Katsina.

Commending the Army when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Tukur Buratai at his Palace in Daura on Sunday, the emir, who spoke in Hausa Language, disclosed that the town had been enjoying relative peace, especially owing to the setup of Forward Operation Base (FOB) and Battalion in Daura town, in order to respond to security threats in the area.

He noted that the dynamic nature of the war against banditry required the understanding and cooperation of all citizens.

Farouk further urged the people to support the military by providing useful information on suspicious persons, movements and activities in the communities for the campaigns to succeed.

Speaking, Buratai said his visit was to solicit for more prayers and guidance of the Emir in the fight against banditry in Katsina State and Northwest region.

Buratai, who was on an operational visit to the state, assured the emirate council and the people of the renewed vigour of the Nigerian Army to tackle the security challenges in the country.

He said his visit was in response to the concerns occasioned by the recent spate of banditry in different parts of the state.

The COAS added that senior officers of the Nigerian Army were in the state to implement the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari, to contain the untoward security challenges in the country.

According to him, Nigerian Army is concerned about the surge in attacks by bandits in Katsina and other states.

“It is a concern for the President and Commander-in-Chief; he has expressed the concern and the disappointment in the lingering insecurity.

“All hands must be on deck to ensure that the insecurity is contained.

“That is why we are here to see how we can contain the insecurity and surely by the grace of Allah, we will do our best and it won’t be beyond us.

“We will use this opportunity to solicit your continuous prayers, guidance and goodwill as you have always been doing and it is just a matter of time, we will get this over.

“We pray that the issue of insecurity not only in the Northwest but across the country will also be dealt with completely,” Buratai said.

The Buratai also visited troops at the 171 Battalion, where he received operational brief from the commander.

