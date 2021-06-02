Sen. Bima Enagi (APC- Niger) has pleaded Niger government to work closely with vigilantes and traditional institutions to effectively address incessant bandit attacks on residents of the state.

Enagi made the call on Wednesday while reacting to the recent abduction of innocent people in Batati, Lavun Local Government Area and pupils of Salihu Tanko Islamiyya School in Tegina, Rafi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that proactive measures should be taken with the rising spate of insecurity in some parts of the state, including close collaboration with the local vigilantes.

He called on the government to mobilise and equip them to assist the conventional security agencies to tackle the situation.

The lawmaker said unless an urgent step was taken, most villagers in the affected areas would not be able to go back to their farms.

This, he said, would heighten food insecurity, thereby posing hardship to poor Nigerians who relied solely on farming as means of livelihood.

He noted that government must do everything possible to protect lives and property of citizens, while advising the citizens, especially traditional rulers to assist the government on their part as custodians of tradition to restore normalcy to their domains.

Enagi sympathised with the affected families and communities and urged them to support the authorities towards safe release of the abductees.(NAN)

