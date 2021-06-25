Banditry: Clerics want Nigerians to repent, seek divine intervention

The Council of Ulamas in Kebbi State and the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) have advised Nigerians to repent and seek God’s intervention to bring an end to banditry and other security challenges facing the nation.They made this known when the Islamic and Christian leaders paid a sympathy visit on Gov. Atiku Bagudu at Government House, Birnin Kebbi, the state capital.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the governor met separately with the Council of Ulamas and the CAN leadership in the state.NAN recalls that some staff and unspecified number of students were abducted by suspected bandits from the Federal Government College, Birnin Yauri, about two weeks ago, out of which security agencies have rescued 11 students.In their separate remarks, the Kebbi State Chairman of Council of Ulamas, Sheikh AbdulRahman Isah-Jega, and the State Chairman of CAN, Dr Ayuba Kanta, stressed the need for people to always seek God’s intervention to restore peace in Kebbi and the country at large.

They assured the governor of their support and continuous prayers over the unfortunate abduction of the students.The Clerics acknowledged the untiring efforts of the governor on the ongoing rescue operation and commended the security personnel for their hard work and diligence.“‘See it as ordained by God, see it as a test from God, we shall all support you together with our prayers to overcome these security challenges until our enemies are no more.“We know what you are doing, We are with you and will pray day and night for the success of the rescue mission,” the duo added.The religious leaders described Gov. Bagudu as an “‘Ambassador of Peace”, owing to his numerous peace missions across the country.

All the religious leaders held special prayers for God’s intervention on the security challenges facing the state and the country at large.The CAN State Chairman also thanked the governor for his developmental strides in the state, especially in Badariya and Birnin Kebbi, which had witnessed the construction of new roads with enlarged drainage.Responding, Gov. Bagudu expressed appreciation for the visit, saying that the incident has brought the people of Kebbi together in this trying period. He said:: “This unfortunate incident has united us against the bandits who want to test our collective will.“

We shall work together against the bandits as evident from the tremendous show of support from different angles.”Bagudu, while intimating them on the ongoing rescue operation, informed them that some level of success has been recorded in the operation, with the rescue of some staff and abducted school children.“

All hands must be on the deck to complement the efforts of the security agencies in dealing with the situation,” he urged.He thanked them for the show of solidarity and asked them to continue to fervently pray for the release of the school children and an end to banditry not only in Kebbi state, but in Nigeria as a whole. (NAN)

