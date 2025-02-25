Banditry: CISLAC Applauds ‘Operation Safe Corridor’, Calls for Comprehensive Implementation

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC)/Transparency International in Nigeria has commended the Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, for launching Operation Safe Corridor, an initiative aimed at tackling insecurity through non-kinetic means.

According to the governor, the special operation is designed for “disarmament, de-radicalisation, and integration of repentant bandits who surrender unconditionally, facilitating their reintegration into society.”

In a statement signed by its Executive Director, Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, CISLAC welcomed this bold step, emphasizing that “the shift from kinetic to non-kinetic approaches in addressing Nigeria’s security challenges aligns with the administration’s commitment to decisively tackle banditry.” The initiative, CISLAC noted, offers a safe passage for non-radicalized individuals who were drawn into banditry due to illiteracy, poverty, and other socio-economic factors.

CISLAC believes Operation Safe Corridor will strengthen policy focus on non-kinetic measures, reducing the heavy reliance on arms and ammunition in maintaining peace. “To ensure effectiveness, CISLAC urges the government to implement comprehensive rehabilitation and socio-economic empowerment programs before reintegrating repentant bandits. This approach will help prevent re-radicalization and mitigate potential threats to communities,” the statement added.

Additionally, CISLAC called on the Zamfara State Government to intensify efforts to disrupt the cycle of banditry at various stages, including ideation, recruitment, indoctrination, and violence. The organization also encouraged public-private partnerships to enhance community awareness and counter-extremism education.

CISLAC further stressed the importance of providing psycho-social support, compensation, and reconstruction for victims of banditry to alleviate trauma and mitigate socio-economic losses. Finally, the group urged the Federal Government to collaborate closely with Zamfara State to ensure the successful implementation of Operation Safe Corridor.