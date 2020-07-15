Banditry: Buratai bags traditional title in Zamfara

Share the news













The Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai has been conferred with the traditional title of Jarman Maradun.

This was announced by the Emir of Maradun, Alhaji Garba Muhammad Tambari when he received the Army Chief at his Palace on Tuesday.

According to the Emir, the title was “in recognition and appreciation of the COAS’ commitment, selfless services and uncommon dedication to duty in the struggles to restore peace and security.”

He expressed appreciation for the visit and promised to mobilise his subjects to support the military operations in his domain.

Earlier, Buratai reiterated the resolve and determination of the Nigerian Army to tackle banditry and other criminal activities with the establishment of Special Army Super Camps in Batsari and Faskari.

“The Super camps are designed to plan and project raids and offensive operations against identified bandits’ hideouts and routes,” he said.

Meanwhile, Governor Bello Mohammed, conducted Buratai on an inspection tour of ongoing RUGA settlement project, where the COAS expressed satisfaction with the work, which he said would help in reducing herdsmen/farmers clashes in the state.

Buratai urged other states governments to key into this laudable project, which have multiplier effects on both security and the economy.

“On completion, the RUGA project will provide ample opportunities for youth employment, agricultural activities and industrialization in Zamfara state. All these activities will impact positively on the welfare and well being of the people of Zamfara state in particular and Nigeria in general,” the Army Chief said.

He therefore solicited the support and cooperation of the general public in the area of providing information that will guide and determine the conduct and success of the operations.

The Governor, in his remarks called on the unrepentant bandits to surrender their arms and key into ongoing Zamfara state peace negotiations.

He further promised to provide resources in support of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies to discharge their duties successfully.

Related