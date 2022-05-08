Banditry: Buhari welcomes relative calm in Northwest, lauds security agencies

By Ismaila Chafe

President Muhammadu Buhari has commended the security agencies for the incessant onslaught against terrorists and bandits, particularly in the Northwest zone of the country.

He lauded them for not showing any let up as they continued to achieve positive outcomes based on their current operational trajectory in the zone.

The president made his feelings known in a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, on Sunday in Abuja.

Buhari saluted the efforts of the armed forces in tackling the deadly activities of the bandits, particularly in Zamfara which had been a hotbed of criminal activity.

He, however, noted that there had been several breaches, especially in view of the bandits’ attack on Damri, Sabongarin Damri and Kalahe villages in Bakura Local Government Area, and lately, Maradun, where a number of casualties were recorded.

He maintained that the combined efforts of the federal and state governments must do all that could be done to bring an immediate end to the horrific killings.

He said there appeared to be relative calm in the state, with situations returning to normal in most parts, and the rural communities ready to live their lives normally again.

“We mustn’t allow the return of days when the bandits had a free hand to do as they wished. The rural folk in Zamfara and elsewhere must be allowed to have peace.

“Therefore, the momentum that has been developed must be sustained in order to bring closure to the activities of these murderers,” the president directed,” he said.

He expressed condolences to the families of the victims as well as the government and people of the state. (NAN)

