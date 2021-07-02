Banditry: Buhari mourns Zamfara lawmaker, Muhammed Ahmad

President Muhammadu has expressed sadness over the death of Zamfara State lawmaker, Muhammad Ahmad, who was killed by gunmen while driving along Shema-Funtua road, Katsina State.

The president made feelings known in a condolence message by Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Malam Shehu, on Thursday in Abuja.

1said: “I am deeply shocked by the tragic circumstances in which the lawmaker died while driving son board a flight.”

reiterated directive law-enforcement agencies and the military deal sternly anti-social elements bent on harming innocent citizens and creating fear and uncertainties under whatever guise.

“May Allah forgive the soul of the deceased and his family the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss,” the president prayed. (NAN)

