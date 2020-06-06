Banditry: Buhari meets Masari, assures Katsina, others of more efforts to check attacks

Share the news













President Muhammadu Buhari has assured people and government of Katsina State of renewed efforts, and review of operations, to improve the security of lives and property in the state, and other parts of the country.

According to a statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), the

President, in a meeting with Governor Aminu Bello Masari, at the State House on Thursday night, said bandits, who have committed crimes against innocent citizens in the state, and across the country, will not be spared.

Buhari warned bandits to surrender their weapons, or face “disgraceful and violent ends’’.

The President said more decisive military operations against bandits in Zamfara, Sokoto, Niger, Katsina and Kaduna States will be under taken.

President Buhari commiserated with Gov Masari over the loss of lives from attacks by bandits, which include District Head of Yantumaki, Alhaji Atiku Maidabino, and APC Chairman in Batsari Local Government Council, Alhaji Abdulhamid Sani Duburawa.

Related