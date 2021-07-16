Banditry: Bello urges NSCDC to demonstrate professionalism

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger has urged the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps ( NSCDC) to demonstrate professionalism in the fight against banditry and kidnapping in the state.

Bello gave the advice at the passing out ceremony of the 101 Corps members trained on weapon handling in Minna on Friday.

He said that the state government would continue to support the Corps to perform optimally.

Bello said the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping required a holistic approach from all and sundry to curtail the trend.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Ahmed Matane, Bello said that government would continue to accord priority to security agencies to enable them deal with the current security challenges.

Speaking earlier, Mr Haruna Zurmi, Niger NSCDC Commandant said it was necessary to train the officers and men on Special Weapon Handling, Tactical and Special Operations to eliminate crime in the state.

Zurmi called for the provision of modern security facilities in the ongoing fight against criminal elements.

“I do not doubt that with holistic synergy among all security agencies and stakeholders, we can eliminate our common enemies,’’ he said.

Zurmi called on residents to complement the efforts of security personnel with intelligence information that could help in apprehending bad element in the state. (NAN)

