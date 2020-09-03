Banditry: Bello sues for calm over attack in Niger

Gov. Sani Bello of Niger, has appealed to residents of Kagara town in Rafi Local Government Area to remain calm, as government was deploying resources to ensure the protection of their lives and property.

Bello, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Berje in Minna on Thursday, said that no responsible government would fold its arms and allow law abiding and innocent citizens to be mauled down.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) report that armed bandits had on Wednesday, attacked Kagara town and shot sporadically which left scores killed and many others injured.

Bello said that his administration was collaborating with the Federal Governent and security agencies to address the security challenges facing the state.

He commiserated with the families of those who lost their lives in the attack, and prayed for speedy recovery for the injured victims.

He, however, solicited the cooperation of the people through useful information to security agencies and assured them of utmost confidentiality. (NAN)