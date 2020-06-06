Banditry: Bagudu donates N5m to victims of Sokoto attack

Share the news













Governor Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi has donated N5 million to victims of recent bandit attacks in Sabon Birni local government area of Sokoto.

A statement by the Spokesperson of the governor, Malam Yahaya Sarki on Saturday said the donation was announced when Bagudu paid sympathy visit to Governor Aminu Tambuwal on Friday.

Bagudu noted that the mayhem unleashed on innocent victims left many people injured and multi-million naira worth of property destroyed.

He extolled the commitment, proactive actions and foresightedness of Tambuwal in addressing the security and social needs of Sokoto citizens, while recalling the recent visit by the governor to President Buhari where he intimated him on the sad development.

”We are happy that President Muhammadu Buhari has since directed the Armed forces and other security agencies to urgently stem the tide of bandits’ nefarious activities.

”The condolence visit is also, to express support and solidarity to the government and people of Sokoto State.

”I prayed to Almighty Allah to repose the souls of the deceased and grant their respective families and the state government the fortitude to bear the irreparable losses,” he said.

Tambuwal commended Bagudu for the visit and the uncommon show of love, support and solidarity.

He appreciated Bagudu’s style of leadership in Kebbi and as Chairman of APC Progressive Governors Forum.

He also said Sokoto and Kebbi States were one and would remain inseparable and that whatever affected one affected the other.

Tambuwal said that the Federal Government had responded to the ugly development in the state and other neighbouring states.

He restated his commitment to securing the lives and property of the people of the state .

Bagudu, accompanied by Tambuwal, visited Sultan Sa’ad Abubakar, to condole with him over the sad incident.

“We are at this prestigious and highly revered palace to offer our sincere heartfelt sympathy on behalf of the government and people of Kebbi State.”

He also acknowledged the role played by the Sultan in taking decisions to curtail the spread of the raging coronavirus apart from providing plausible solutions to the recurring security challenges in the country.

The Sultan thanked Bagudu for the visit, describing the relationship between Kebbi and Sokoto states as cordial.

The Sultan acknowledged the ongoing concerted efforts by the governors to bring to an end the obnoxious acts of banditry in the region.

“We will continue to play our role as leaders and offer useful advice to leaders, to serve the people better.

“Let me reiterate that COVID-19 is still around the corner, I am appealing to the Governors to continue to take plausible measures to contain the spread of the disease,” Abubakar said.

