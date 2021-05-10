The Arewa Consultative Forum, ACF has called for a full investigation into the alleged arrest of a helicopter supplying items to bandits.

Emmanuel Yawe, National Publicity Secretary ACF made this call in a statement Monday.

His statement came a day after former Head of State General Abdulsalami Abubakar (rtd) dismissed reports linking the arrested helicopter to him.

A statement by ACF said, “Early in March this year he at the height of the koidnap of students of the Jangebe Government girls Secondary School, in Zamfara the Federal Government slammed a ban of flights over the state.



“In reaction, our National Chairman Chief Audu Ogbe issued a statement calling for the ban to be extended to states such as Borno, Taraba, Benue, Yobe where there were rumours that arms, foodstuffs and other supplies were being dropped for bandits by a mysterious helicopter.



“Today, there are various accounts that a helicopter that has been used to drop supllies for the criminals has been arrested. The accounts are rather confusing.with the rather scandalous accusation that a former Head of State, General Abubakar Abdulsalami is the owner of the aircraft.

“The General has since dismissed the rumour that he owns it.



“We have diligently followed these sordid revelations in the media. The Arewa Consultative Forum is convinced that there is need for an open and transparent investigation on the orders of President, Commander in Chief, Muahammadu Buhari



“We hope the result of this investigation will clear whatever doubts there are about righting our security challenges.”



