Bandit Kingpins, 26 others killed as Military sustains Air Raid in Zamfara

Five kingpins of bandits’ groups in State have been killed by air bombardments around Baranda forest, PRNigeria reports.

They were eliminated by attack jets of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) that have sustained aggressive raids at forests, housing bandits in North West State.

slain kingpins, namely: Hussaini Rabe, Murtala Sabe, Basiru Nasiru, Sama and Isah, were said to be loyal to a notorious bandit chief known as Redde, it was gathered.

Local sources told PRNigeria that recent aerial bombardments by NAF fighter aircraft have led to decimation of bandits’ and their hideouts destroyed.

A local ‘asset’ working with intelligence services, while speaking under condition of anonymity, disclosed that ‘deadly’ airstrikes at Tsaunin Sani Forest in Yantumaki district of Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA), led to death of over 26 bandits.

He said 13 motorcycles were destroyed in the onslaught of the air fighter troops.

He added: “Credible local sources also revealed that bandits have turned Dumburum village of Zurmi LGA as their treatment where wounded bandits go for treatment.”

