Bandit attacks: Niger beefs up security across the state

By Tina George, Minna

#TrackNigeria: Niger state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani-Bello has disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) and other security agencies have joined hands with the state government to combat bandit attacks.

Speaking to victims of last week bandit attacks in eight communities of Shiroro local government area, at the IDP camp in Erena, the Governor assured that the state would beef up security in the contagious areas.

He lamented that the areas are impossible to assess because of its marshy and rocky terrains but the security agencies are doing their best to keep it secured.

“We would beef up security in the contiguous areas, unfortunately, access to these areas is almost impossible because it is mostly mashy and rocky but we have been able to send security personnel there so that the local people can go back to their various homes,” he said.

He said he understood the fear of the people against returning to their homes but assured them of their safety once they are home.

“I saw a few with gunshot wounds, about 37 have been killed, 27 are still with gun shot wounds.

“I do not blame them for being scared but I think we have sent enough troops to these communities to provide adequate security for the time being while we look at the comprehensive plan for providing more security,” Sani-Bello said.

The Governor who said some informants had been caught vowed that he would ensure they faced the wrath of the law.

He urged the people to always give useful information to the security agencies as they know the terrains better than the security agents.

The Acting Director General of the Niger state Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Abdullahi Tanko Zumba said there are still about 24 injured victim receiving treatment, adding that the suituation is currently under control as everywhere is calm.

He said that the state government had expended over N20 million for the purchase of food and non food materials along with medicinals for the people in the IDP camps.

