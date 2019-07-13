Bandit attack: Police in Zamfara debunk PDP, Atiku’s claim on witnesses

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

The Zamfara state Police Command has countered the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar’claim in court that bandits had attacked their witnesses who were traveling to Abuja from Gusau to give testimony.

Recall that at the last sitting, the PDP and Atiku’s lawyers told the Tribunal that the witnesses that were to testify before it from Zamfara had been attacked along the road.

But the state command, reactimg to the claim in a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Muhammad Shehu on Saturday said there was no recorded attack by bandits either on villages or on any person or group of persons traveling on any highway within the state.

“The attention of Zamfara State Police Command has been drawn to the above captioned story published by one of the national dailies of Saturday 13th July, 2019, in which some witnesses who were traveling to Abuja from Zamfara claimed to have been attacked by bandits, a situation that forced them to scampered into the bush.

“It is pertinent to categorically state that as far as crime statistics of Zamfara state is concern, there was no attack by bandits either on villages or on any person or group of persons traveling on any highway in the state.

“Since the inception of the ongoing peace and dialogue initiative in the the state, attacks, kidnapping and other heinous crime in the state have been reduced drastically to about 98 percent.

“A situation that restored peace and stability in the state. The rescue of over 100 persons who were kidnapped and held in captivity for months by the Commissioner of police CP Usman Nagogo, is another indication that the ongoing peace process of the command is working assidously.

“Therefore, the command wishes to refute the entire story as misleading and a calculated attempt to undermine the current effort of both the state government and the Police to bring lasting peace for social and economic development in the state.

“The command uses this medium to appeal to media organizations to verify their information before publication,” the statement read.



